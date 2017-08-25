Rainbow Warriors emphasizing execution to get the edge in season opener

Last year, the Rainbow Warriors narrowly topped the Minutemen, 46-40, to end the regular season. Tomorrow, they'll face UMass again to begin their 2017 campaign.

Both squads return a number of key contributors from last year's teams on each side of the ball. Saturday's game is projected to be an incredibly close contest, and both Hawaii and the Minutemen have been favored to win at different times.

University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich says the difference will come down to the small details and execution.

"I've known this was a good team since last year," said Rolovich. "I respect the coaching staff and I knew this was going to be a challenge. I'm sure it could go either way. It's going to be the team that stays together when times are tough. I'm sure there will be times in this game it'll go up and down, I can feel it."

Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Dylan Collie says he also believes it's dialing-in and focus that's going to make the difference.

"It's attention to detail. That's always what's it's going to come back to with us," said Collie. "If we as a team, as UH, stay focused and task oriented in doing our job then we're going to come out with a lot of wins this season, especially this week."

Hawaii has applied that emphasis on execution and attention to detail into everything they've been doing, from practice to the film room leading up to Saturday's game against the Minutemen.

"You know, the way that we're walking around the way, that we're going about our meetings, about our practices, this team is ready to go," Collie added."We're ready to put up some points on offense and get some stops on defense. "

