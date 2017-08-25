Extended video of the Hokulea homecoming's ancient kali'i - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Extended video of the Hokulea homecoming's ancient kali'i

Watch extended video of the Hokulea homecoming's ancient Kali'i ceremony.

MORE: Tradition, elation marks Hokulea's triumphant homecoming

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly