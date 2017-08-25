Former Hawaii residents in Harvey's path prepare for monster storm

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Residents are evacuating and many Texas businesses are closing for the weekend, as Hurricane Harvey approaches the coast.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
