Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking ship off Kaneohe

The Coast Guard rescued two men from a sinking vessel 35 miles east of Kaneohe Bay on Friday.

The men were hoisted from their vessel by a rescue swimmer and were transferred safely back to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

The distress call came in about 12:40 a.m. on Friday from the captain of the 82-foot pleasure craft, Point Harris.

He said his boat was taking on water in two forward compartments.

The men activated their emergency beacon and prepared to abandon ship.

An aircrew was on scene by 2:34 a.m., and a rescue swimmer was deployed to assess the condition of the vessel. The Coast Guard said the rescue swimmer quickly determined that the vessel was no longer safe, and that's when the men were hoisted to safety.

Neither of the rescued men were injured.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.