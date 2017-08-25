WATCH: Harvey closes in on Texas as monster Cat 4 hurricane

Hurricane Harvey is churning toward Texas, and is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Friday night.
It's expected to be the nation's first Category 4 landfall in almost 12 years.
VIEW OF GALVESTON BAY:
Related Coverage:
With time running out, thousands flee Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey expected to bring 'catastrophic flooding' to Texas
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
Kaimana seems to be doing well on her own in new images released by NOAA Fisheries!More >>
Kaimana seems to be doing well on her own in new images released by NOAA Fisheries!More >>