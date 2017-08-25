WATCH: Harvey closes in on Texas as monster Cat 4 hurricane - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WATCH: Harvey closes in on Texas as monster Cat 4 hurricane

Hurricane Harvey is churning toward Texas, and is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Friday night.

It's expected to be the nation's first Category 4 landfall in almost 12 years.

VIEW OF GALVESTON BAY:

