Sunrise On The Road: International Marketplace

Originally opening in 1957, The International Marketplace, located in the heart of Waikiki, is celebrating it's first anniversary since the completion of its renovation. Featuring 10 restaurants and over 100 retail outlets, the new International Marketplace is sure to have something for everyone.

Aside from all the stores and eateries, the shopping center also has a rich history. From the famous banyan tree by centerstage, original tenants from the original International Marketplace, as well as an homage to one of Hawaii's most famous celebrities, The New International Marketplace is looking forward to creating another 60 years of history.

