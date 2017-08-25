Sunrise On The Road: International Marketplace

Originally opening in 1957, The International Marketplace, located in the heart of Waikiki, is celebrating it's first anniversary since the completion of its renovation. Featuring 10 restaurants and over 100 retail outlets, the new International Marketplace is sure to have something for everyone.
Aside from all the stores and eateries, the shopping center also has a rich history. From the famous banyan tree by centerstage, original tenants from the original International Marketplace, as well as an homage to one of Hawaii's most famous celebrities, The New International Marketplace is looking forward to creating another 60 years of history.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.