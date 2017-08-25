Food website names plate lunch as Hawaii's iconic dish

The popular plate lunch has been named as Hawaii’s iconic dish by the food website Flavored Nation.

Flavored Nation identified iconic dishes from each of the 50 states. Those dishes, as well as the restaurateurs or chefs who prepare them well, will travel to St. Louis for Flavored Nation’s “a taste of every state” event on Oct. 27 through 29.

Kai Cowell, of Kaiulani Spices, has been chosen to represent Hawaii by serving her plate lunch special: kalua pig and pineapple.

