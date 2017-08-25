Hawaiian Word of the Day: Pa'akai

To understand the meaning of the word Pa'akai, we split the words "Pa'a," which means to be solid or hardened, and the word "kai" which means the ocean water, and thus the word "Pa'akai" means salt, which is the solid form of ocean water. Pa'akai was an important part of daily Hawaiian life.
Used in a sentence "'A'ole i kana mai ka li'u o ka pa'akai", which can be interpreted as "nothing can compare to the importance of preserving with pa'akai".
