Canadian visitor pulled from waters off Maui's Keawakapu Beach

A 52-year-old woman from Canada was snorkeling before she was pulled from waters off Keawakapu Beach on Thursday, the Maui Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. to reports of an unresponsive female in the water.

Officials said the woman was snorkeling with her spouse near the Mana Kai Maui Resort and both were returning to the beach. But when her spouse reached shore, the victim was nowhere to be found.

She was later spotted floating on the surface just offshore.

Bystanders – including two nurses, a physician and retired firefighter who were all on vacation -- began cardiopulmonary resuscitation before paramedics arrived to take over.

Despite all efforts to save the woman, she could not be resuscitated and died at the scene, officials said.

