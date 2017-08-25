Animal lovers are outraged after a pet cat was apparently poisoned to death in Waikiki.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is investigating and asking for witnesses to come forward.

“Poisons are very hard to detect and we really need people to come forward. If they know something or they heard something, it's important to come forward so that we can prevent this from happening again because it's a horrible incident," said the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Field Services Manager Harold Han.

Giancarlo Flores said he was walking with his girlfriend along Keoniana Street Wednesday afternoon when he came across the cat on the side of the road.

“The cat was laying right here and you can see there's a bunch of puddled up blood, that's where its head was. That's where the blood was coming out of its mouth," Flores said.

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she found a letter in the elevator of her apartment complex last month threatening to kill the cats if people continued to feed them. She lives across the street from where the dead cat was found.

"Shame on you. Shame on you…don't post that you're gonna kill them then kill them too," she said.

She said the cat's name was Smokey, he wasn't a stray but belonged to the Wong family who also lives on Keoniana Street.

"He was just lying there. I didn't want to see that because it hurt me because I saw him born, I had to help him grow up, feed them,” said the cat’s owner Casey Wong.

“We actually dug a grave for him in our front yard and my dad grabbed him, put him in, and covered it up and put that lantern on top of it so we can remember him and he could always stay with us," Wong said.

Han said poisoning, tormenting, torturing or killing cats is a felony punishable up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.