Grandmother who launched Kealoha corruption probe believes indictments are coming

Embattled Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha agreed to retire on Friday amidst pressure from the city’s police commission over a federal corruption investigation.More >>
Embattled Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha agreed to retire on Friday amidst pressure from the city’s police commission over a federal corruption investigation.More >>
A retired police officer pleaded guilty Friday to lying under oath as part of a conspiracy to frame a relative for stealing a mailbox from the home of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor.More >>
A retired police officer pleaded guilty Friday to lying under oath as part of a conspiracy to frame a relative for stealing a mailbox from the home of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor.More >>
Stories on the ongoing federal investigation of former HPD police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.More >>
Stories on the ongoing federal investigation of former HPD police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
Kaimana seems to be doing well on her own in new images released by NOAA Fisheries!More >>
Kaimana seems to be doing well on her own in new images released by NOAA Fisheries!More >>