Police seek driver in deadly Pahoa hit-and-run

Police investigators on Hawaii Island are searching for the driver of a white pick-up truck that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run car crash in Pahoa on Thursday.

Authorities say the driver of the truck struck a motorcyclist along a stretch of Highway 130 near Pahoa High School before fleeing the area. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the truck likely suffered some form of damage on the driver's side during the incident, which should make it more identifiable to witnesses.

At least one Hilo-bound lane of Highway 130 remained close on Thursday afternoon. Traffic was being re-routed through Pahoa Town, and police officials say the road could be closed for several hours.

