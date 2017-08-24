Throw like a girl! McKinley High School's female quarterback makes state history

A female starting quarterback at McKinley High School is making history.

Alexandria Buchanan,16, is believed to be the first female varsity quarterback in Hawaii. Last Saturday, she became the first to throw a touchdown pass during a game.

"It's really crazy. There's so much positive attention I'm getting," Buchanan said.

The touchdown happened during the second quarter of the game against Kalaheo at Farrington High School, and it nearly snapped McKinley's 27-game losing streak. The final score was 27-26.

"It's just wild. It's just wild," said Buchanan's father, Isaac.

Hawaii's history-making female quarterback even made ESPN.

"I never joined to make history. I joined because I love the sport," said Buchanan.

Buchanan just moved up to the varsity team, tackling her fears of playing against the big boys.

"If I take a big hit, I get scared, but I just have to snap out of it," she said.

Her dad added, "Heart in throat. Can't stop being freaked out until she's off the field."

He said he saw good spirals and heat when he first taught his daughter how to throw a football.

"It was always a joke you can make history. Little did I know we'd be sitting here one day," he said.

McKinley Athletics Director Bob Morikuni said the football team's head coach, Pat Silva, chose Buchanan as starting quarterback because of her talent.

"He said she's the best person for the job," said Morikuni.

"I don't think we realize how much of a big impact she's making on a lot of people," said Morikuni.

The trailblazer proves anyone can achieve their dreams, but she sees her history-making touchdown pass through a humble lens.

"It's just a touchdown and it just so happens to be thrown by a girl," said Alexandria Buchanan.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.