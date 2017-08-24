Live boa constrictor found in newly-arrived shipping container - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Live boa constrictor found in newly-arrived shipping container

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Cargo workers at a Honolulu Harbor shipping company discovered a live three-foot snake while unloading a container full of househod goods during normal business operations on Thursday.

Authorities say the snake was identified as a boa constrictor, a non-venomous species native to Central and South America.

The state agriculture department says the snake was spotted my company employees as they were unloading a pallet that had arrived from California. They were able to capture and hold the snake until state agricultural inspectors arrived. 

A department spokersperson says the animal will be used "for training and educational purposes" until it can be relocated to the U.S. mainland.

