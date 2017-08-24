Rainbow Warriors from the practice field to field trips in Mass.

The Rainbow Warriors held their first padded practice in Massachusetts on Thursday morning, and two days out from game day Nick Rolovich and company say the 'Bows dialed-in and ready to rifle the Minutemen.

"Talk about the day before the day before. It's becoming real for these guys," said Rolovich. "Every one of their decisions - if it's not faith, family, it should be on this game. On their assignment, their responsibility. Just visualizing great things happening."

If today's practice is any indication of how the 'Bows will show up on Saturday, receiver Dylan Collie believes great things should, in fact, happen.

"You know, I think that we've come prepared and ready to go and the opportunity that we have to be here and be as a team and just focus-in, I said the other day, we're here to focus-in now. It's been a good transition," Collie added.

But, when the 'Bows were done "focusing-in" on Thursday morning, they traded in the practice field for a field trip to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

"I hope there's not a lot of fragile stuff in there," said Rolovich ahead of Hawaii's trip to the Hall of Fame. "I feel like posting somebody up... doing some Malone stuff."