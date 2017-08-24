DOH: Hawaii's mumps outbreak could last another year

Staff and teachers at a Hawaii elementary school have been told not to come to school if they had been within 3 feet (1 meter) of a student who was diagnosed with mumps.

The Hawaii Department of Health says it could be a year or more before the state's mumps outbreak finally subsides.

Health department officials recently disclosed that 112 cases of mumps had been reported over the course of the last month, including 27 in the last week alone.

284 cases have been reported since the outbreak began, including five on Hawaii Island, 22 on Kauai, and one on Maui.

The recent outbreak is the largest number of cases Hawaii has seen in decades. In all of 2016, Hawaii saw just 10 total cases of mumps.

Mumps is highly contagious; symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite.

As the number of mumps cases soars this year, state officials are urging all residents born in or after 1957 to confirm they're vaccinated.

Two doses of the vaccine are 88 percent effective against mumps.

