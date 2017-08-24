Medical condition behind crash that ended with man's death

Honolulu police investigators believe a man who died after crashing his car into a tree in Pearl City suffered a medical condition in the moments before the accident.

First responders say the victim, described as being 70 years old, was driving southbound on Kaahumanu Street near the Waiau District Park just before 10:30 a.m. when the accident occurred.

The man was taken to the hospital, where authorities say he later died.

Investigators say they don't believe the man was wearing a seat belt, and say speed may have been a factor in the severity of the crash.

