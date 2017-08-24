McKinley's Buchanan makes history

McKinley's Alexandria Buchanan made history last weekend. The sophomore quarterback for McKinley High School is the first girl to ever throw a touchdown pass during a game in Hawaii. It happened in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Kalaheo. She almost led them to a win, which would have snapped a 27-game losing streak. The final score was 27-26. She finished 7 for 16 for 136 yards. Buchanan threw three interceptions.

But "Hawaii Prep World" reports that she just got called up from Junior Varsity last Tuesday.

