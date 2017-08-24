Hawaii Thunder baseball team come home as champions

The Hawaii Thunder baseball team returned to Oahu as the Babe Ruth 14 and under World Series champions that were held in Virginia. They dominated, going undefeated in 6 games. They outscored their opponents, 51 to 4. The team got very close to a title the last two years, but 2017 was their year.

Five Thunder boys were named to all-tournament teams -.including Pitcher Kelena Sauer who took home the MVP award.

