36th Annual Greek Festival set for this weekend

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Pacific announce the return the Greek Festival. The 2017 Festival will be held at McCoy Pavilion in Ala Moana Park on August 26th and 27th from 12 noon until 9pm.

The festival includes favorites including Greek specialties like Spanakopita (Spinach Pie), Gyro Sandwiches, Moussaka, Greek Chicken, Souvlaki (shish-ka-bob), Loukaniko (Greek Sausage) a variety of Greek Salads, Loukoumades (Greek Malasadas), ouzo sorbet, and an amazing assortment of Greek Pastries. Also available will be a Greek Vegan Meal. The Greek Taverna will be well stocked with imported Greek Beer, Ouzo, and Red, White, and Retsina wines. Learn to dance Greek and then join the fun with live music on the main courtyard stage by Mythos, a nationally known Greek Band from the West Coast. Both days include authentic Greek dances performed by the Nisiotes Dance Group and a special concert by The Aloha Youth Choir.

Other highlights include a Greek market/bazaar shopping experience with imported Deli food – Cretan olive oil, olives, herbs, grape leaves, cheeses, jams, pasta and more; Aprons, Greek captain hats, shirts, jewelry, incense and icons; and a T-shirt booth.

Admission is $3.00 for adults, free for children under 11 years and active Military and their families.

For more information go to www.GreekFestivalHawaii.com.

