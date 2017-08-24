PA teen battling stage 4 cancer eager to visit birthplace of Hawaii

A Pennsylvania teen battling stage four cancer is on a mission to return to his birthplace and the place where his father served: Hawaii.

"I want to actually make memories instead of just watching the videos of it,” Maddox Hyde said. “I want to actually make the memories and be able to remember it.”

Hyde, 13, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma when he was 6 years old, and has spent the last seven years undergoing painful treatments. He was even diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome, which paralyzed him.

More chemotherapy, however, means a higher risk of being paralyzed.

That’s why his family is trying to raise funds within the next two weeks so that he can travel to Hawaii without being too far into treatment.

His family has already raised about $8,000, but the nonprofit group Jamie’s Dream Team is stepping in to help with the $16,000 needed.

“This little boy isn't asking for a gaming computer, he's not asking to go to Disney World, he's asking to go see where his father was stationed and served this country,” said Jamie Holmes, founder of Jamie’s Dream Team. “He's asking for his father to be with him there and he's asking to see where he was born."

The boy’s father, a U.S. Marine, was stationed on Oahu when Maddox was born. Maddox was only 18 months when his family moved away, so he doesn’t remember much. But now, he’s using this trip as extra motivation in his battle.

"If you believe you can do something, you can do it," Maddox said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.