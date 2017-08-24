Amazing Hawaii Comic Con brings best of pop culture to Hawaii

The Amazing Hawaii Comic Convention returns to Honolulu in August, bringing an all-star team of popular culture icons to the 2017 show. Headlined by William Shatner and the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the Con will also feature creators and stars from the world of Disney, Star Wars, Spider-Man and Power Rangers.

The third-annual convention will take place at Hawaii Convention Center Aug. 25-27, 2017. The event’s guest list will thrill the most die-hard comic book fans, but the weekend also offers entertainment for the average pop culture consumer, including special “Force Friday” door-buster specials for Star Wars fans, a Saturday costume contest that is always a visual spectacle, and a kids’ costume parade on Sunday (Kids’ Day).

Throughout the weekend, more than 150 exhibitors will pack the show floor, and more than 200 talented artists will sign autographs and do sketches in the artist alley. Fans will also have weekend-long access to many of their favorite comic book creators and pop culture celebrities doing Q&A sessions.

“We are thrilled to bring Amazing Hawaii Comic Con back to Honolulu, and to share what we truly believe is the ‘Major Leagues’ of pop culture with the Hawaiian community,” said Jimmy Jay, co-owner of Jay Company Comics and Amazing Hawaii Comic Con.

Amazing Hawaii brings together the best and brightest from the comics and entertainment industry, along with the finest local creators in Hawaii. Featured guests include: William Shatner, Todd McFarlane, Kevin Eastman, Chris Claremont, Ray Park, Alan Tudyk and Jason David Frank.

Additional programming highlights include: A Marvel Spotlight Panel, the Cosplay Costume Contest and Kids’ Day all day on Sunday.

Tickets are available at the Hawaii Convention Center box office and online. Ticket information, VIP upgrades, and regular event updates are available at www.AmazingHawaiiComicCon.com.

