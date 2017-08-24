Business Report: A new map on the value of a dollar

Recently we discussed what $100 was worth in different cities. The higher the cost of living, the less $100 is worth. There's a new map that better demonstrated this. It’s from the Tax Foundation.

The national value of $100, vis a vis local costs, is also the local value in these light-colored areas. But $100 is only worth $80 in New York, D.C., San Francisco and Honolulu, which is a shame because Honolulu wages are lower than those other places. Not just your wages, even doctors and lawyers make less here that in New York, D.C. or San Francisco. But you can stretch $100 to $120 by moving to the blue areas.

You knew about the Price of Paradise. Now you know about the Bargain of the Badlands.

