June Jones named head coach of CFL's Tiger-Cats

Former University of Hawaii head coach June Jones has been named the new head coach of the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team announced on Thursday.

Jones was hired by the Tiger-Cats on August 2nd as the assistant head coach.

He was appointed to the position by the man he replaces, Ken Austin, who made the decision to step aside and promote Jones. Austin will instead focus on his role as vice president of football operations.

"June and I have established a great relationship, and I feel comfortable and very confident with him handling the on-field product moving forward," Austin said in a statement released by the team.

The Tiger-Cats are currently 0-8 on the season. Jones, 64, was the head coach at UH from 1999 through the Warriors' 2008 Sugar Bowl appearance and is the school all-time winningest football coach.

Jones has served as a head coach for over two decades in the NFL and NCAA including stints at SMU (2008-14) the University of Hawaii (1999-2007), and with the San Diego Chargers (Interim - 1998) and Atlanta Falcons (1994-96).

