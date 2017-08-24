June Jones appointed as head coach for Canadian football team

After recently being hired as an assistant coach for the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, June Jones has now been appointed as head coach.

The Tiger-Cats announced Thursday that Kent Austin stepped down as head coach and appointed Jones, former University of Hawaii football coach, as his replacement.

“June and I have established a great relationship, and I feel comfortable and very confident with him handling the on-field product moving forward,” Austin said in a statement. “This organization, its fans and partners deserve a championship caliber team and we fully expect to work together to return us to that level.”

Jones joined the Tiger-Cats in early August.

He also served as head coach for more than 20 years, including at UH and Southern Methodist University.

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, he was with St. Louis School and Kapolei High School in Hawaii.

