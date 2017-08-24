Forecast: Humidity continues to drop, breezy trade winds pick up

The trades have really started to pick up as the humidity drops. The wind speeds are in the double digits in most neighborhoods as we start our Thursday. By afternoon they will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Morning passing showers will give way to copious amounts of sunshine by afternoon.

The high in Honolulu will be about 88 degrees.

The breezy winds will continue through Friday and then drop off substantially for the weekend until the middle of next week. Once the winds drop off, the humidity will spike and the chance of heavy showers will return.

Surf is building along the east shores with the strengthening trades. Some energy from former Hurricane Kenneth will layer on top of that later in the week. South side waves will continue to be fun-sized.

Today's waves will be 3-6 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory posted for Oahu leeward coastal waters, all Maui County coastal waters, the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, along with coastal waters south and west of the island of Hawaii.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central or East Pacific over the next 48 hours.

The Gulf Coast of Texas is prepping for Harvey. The storm is strengthening and is forecast to be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday.

- Dan Cooke

