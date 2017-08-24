This massive whale sculpture is using Kauai's trash to send a message

It's been said that one man's trash is another man's treasure.

That is especially true for architects building a massive sculpture in Europe.

Partnered with the Hawaii Wildlife Fund and the Kauai Surfrider Foundation, a group from STUDIOKCA, Studio Klimoski Chang Architects, will be using tons of trash found on Kauai for a whale sculpture in Bruges, Belgium.

Made almost entirely of plastic found on Kauai's beaches, the completed work of art will resemble a 30-foot breaching whale.

"We wanted to create a piece that would start/continue the conversation about how so much of the plastic we use in our cities, ends up in the ocean," the architects said.

They collected the plastic waste during a 7-day cleanup in the islands.

Matson, Young Brothers and Kona Transportation is assisting with shipping the plastic to the mainland where the sculpture will be built. It will then be shipped internationally.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.