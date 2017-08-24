DOH: Timeline for medical marijuana lab certification still unclear

There has been strong demand during the first two weeks of Hawaii's medical cannabis, but dispensaries are still competing with black market sellers.More >>
A private laboratory on Oahu has been certified by the state Department of Health to begin testing medical cannabis products, a long-awaited next step that brings Hawaii's eight dispensaries closer to completing their first sales, which could be as early as mid-August.More >>
Medical marijuana dispensaries have been allowed to grow plants in Hawaii since January, but until the state certifies labs that will be charged with testing it, patients remain clueless as to when they'll actually be able to obtain the drug.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
Kaimana seems to be doing well on her own in new images released by NOAA Fisheries!More >>
