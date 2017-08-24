DOH: Timeline for medical marijuana lab certification still unclear

Medical marijuana dispensaries have been allowed to grow plants in Hawaii since January, but until the state certifies labs that will be charged with testing it, patients remain clueless as to when they'll actually be able to obtain the drug.

Medical marijuana dispensaries have been allowed to grow plants in Hawaii since January, but until the state certifies labs that will be charged with testing it, patients remain clueless as to when they'll actually be able to obtain the drug.

A private laboratory on Oahu has been certified by the state Department of Health to begin testing medical cannabis products, a long-awaited next step that brings Hawaii's eight dispensaries closer to completing their first sales, which could be as early as mid-August.

A private laboratory on Oahu has been certified by the state Department of Health to begin testing medical cannabis products, a long-awaited next step that brings Hawaii's eight dispensaries closer to completing their first sales, which could be as early as mid-August.

State certifies first of 3 labs that will test medical cannabis products

State certifies first of 3 labs that will test medical cannabis products

There has been strong demand during the first two weeks of Hawaii's medical cannabis, but dispensaries are still competing with black market sellers.

There has been strong demand during the first two weeks of Hawaii's medical cannabis, but dispensaries are still competing with black market sellers.

During a hearing at the state Capitol Wednesday, Department of Health officials weren't able to provide lawmakers with a clear timeline for the certification of medical marijuana testing labs.

"So when do you anticipate that another lab is going to be certified and a lab that can certify product -- manufactured product -- is gonna be certified?" Sen. Rosalyn Baker of Maui asked a health official.

"That's a crystal ball question. I can't predict when the labs are going to submit those data packages to me. They tell me soon. I can't predict when they will do that," Lab Director Christian Whelen responded.

Whelen said the department is waiting for the labs to turn in data that shows they are properly equipped to test marijuana for substances like pesticides.

"We're doing the best we can to help them try to move their status forward," Whelen said.

Currently, labs are only certified to test flower buds, and dispensaries can't sell manufactured products like oils, tinctures, and lotions, which some patients prefer over smoking the cannabis.

The labs also requested Wednesday in-person meetings with the health department to speed up the certification process.

Health officials say there are now more than 18,000 patients in the medical cannabis registry.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.