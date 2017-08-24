DOT says facilities are compliant with regulations after suit filed over bird deaths

In response to a lawsuit filed by environmental activists over the death of endangered birds, the state Department of Transportation says their facilities don't violate any environmental regulations.

In June, Hawaii News Now first reported a lawsuit against the state by three environmental groups after the deaths of Newell's Shearwaters, Hawaiian petrels and band-rumped storm petrels. The activists say lighting at state harbors and airports contributed to the deaths of the federally protected birds.

The groups also allege the state was aware about the potential impacts the lights would have on the animals.

But in a statement released Wednesday, a DOT spokesman said all of the DOT facilities are in compliance with environmental rules, and they are committed to protecting wildlife.

"In the past several years, HDOT has proactively evaluated ways that its facilities can be operated in a manner that is most protective of all of the Islands’ sensitive resources, including threatened and endangered seabirds and other species," said the DOT.

The DOT said they've made efforts to install energy-efficient lighting to minimize harm to animals, and even relocated Nene away from airports.

No specific details of the lawsuit or allegations were released.

