Forecast: Weather settles down, steady trades continue

A drier air mass with lower humidity levels has moved over the state. Comfortable conditions should hold through the weekend. Breezy tradewinds have picked up and are expected to last through Friday, easing up Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall will be limited to a few light windward showers, falling mainly in the overnight and early morning hours.

Surf is building along east shores with the stronger trade winds and energy from former Hurricane Kenneth. A moderate boost is due into south shores this weekend.

Post tropical cyclone Kenneth is quickly weakening far to our east. At 11:00am, it was 1300 miles east of Hilo. There's no other tropical storm formation expected in the East or Central Pacific in the next 48 hours.

Small Craft Advisory posted for Oahu leeward coastal waters, all Maui County coastal waters, the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

