Frustrated lawmakers look to tighten reins on rail spending

Saying they are frustrated with the city's failure to talk about new ideas on how to rail money for rail, state lawmakers are looking to place tighter reins on money collected to pay for system's project $2.8 billion shortfall.

Lawmakers -- who are on the verge of a reaching a compromise on funding the rail system -- are calling for an financial audit of $10 billion system. They’re also considering a system of reviewing payments to contractors.

Under this reimbursement system, money generated by any increase in the hotel room tax or an extension of the general excise tax surcharge would first go to the state. The state, in turn, would get to review the contractors’ invoices before disbursing the money.

"It's no longer your decision, it's our decision to figure this thing out for you,” House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke said during an Aug. 14 House and Senate informational briefing.

During that hearing, Luke was critical of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and other city officials for not cooperative in studying alternative source of money, such as the hotel room tax or tapping private developers.

Some lawmakers are backing a 14-year, 1 percent hotel room tax increase, which pays for a lot of the construction upfront and could save taxpayers about $1 billion dollars in loan interest payments.

The plan to increase the hotel room tax appears to have support from Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Donovan Dela Cruz. During the Aug. 14 hearing, Dela Cruz challenged Outrigger Hotels’ lobbyist Ed Case, who said raising the hotel tax could harm the industry.

"I never really bought into the idea that the sky is falling for tourism,” Dela Cruz said.

Caldwell said he's open to the idea of increasing the transient accommodations tax but worries that it is too volatile and isn't a broad enough source of funding.

He favors 10-year extension of the half a percent general excise tax surcharge.

"I'm not against using other sources of funding. But it has to be adequate enough ... upfront to make a difference,” the mayor said.

Former Mayor Mufi Hannemann said the city has also ignored the idea of getting money from businesses and landowners who will benefit from rail.

"For the life of me I can't understand why the current administration ... and HART haven't tried to incorporate some kind of public/private partnership to the whole mix. It is working throughout the mainland,” he said.

Caldwell said rail officials have tried that approach but haven’t been able to find developers willing to sign a deal.

