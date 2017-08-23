Madam Pele puts on a stunning, but short lived lava-falls show

On May 3, Kilauea Volcano's Kamokuna lava delta, which had been growing since late March, collapsed.

Kilauea lava delta disappears after crumbling into the ocean

The gushing Kamokuna lava hose on the Big Island at Kilauea’s ocean entry has cooled off and turned into rock, but that's not stopping the flow of lava beneath the surface.

Explosions later in the night produced an impressive glow of lava. (Image: USGS)

The lava-fall can be seen to the right of the photo. (Image: USGS)

Madam Pele put on a stunning show at the Kamokuna ocean entry this past weekend.

For about nine and a half hours Saturday, a waterfall of lava was seen spewing over the edge of a sea cliff onto a delta below.

Scientists at the USGS said a lava breakout started around 4:10 a.m. almost 400 feet up the slope. As lava built up, it overflowed the ledge of the sea cliff on the western side of the ramp, near the tubed-over firehose.

By 1:30 p.m., the flow was gone.

Photos captured by USGS scientists show bright orange strands of lava steadily pouring into off the cliff just after sunrise Saturday.

Scientists say the delta continues to be very active as cracks continue to widen the area.

Scientists also say explosions followed later in the night, producing a bright orange glow and spattering lava. The explosions however did not lead to a delta collapse.

