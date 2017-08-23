TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash snarls westbound traffic on H-1 Freeway

Heads up, West Oahu drivers: Traffic on the H-1 Freeway is backed up after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers were reporting bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles.

As of 3:30 p.m., two westbound lanes on the freeway near Makakilo remain closed.

Photos from the scene show a large Matson container truck with significant damage, though police did not release details on what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.