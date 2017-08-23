TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash snarls westbound traffic on H-1 Freeway - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash snarls westbound traffic on H-1 Freeway

MAKAKILO, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Heads up, West Oahu drivers: Traffic on the H-1 Freeway is backed up after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers were reporting bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles.

As of 3:30 p.m., two westbound lanes on the freeway near Makakilo remain closed.

Photos from the scene show a large Matson container truck with significant damage, though police did not release details on what caused the crash. 

This story will be updated.

