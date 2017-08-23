Controversial rat eradication operation on Lehua Island begins

A controversial operation to save threatened and endangered seabirds on Lehua Island has wrapped up for the day.

The state used a helicopter to drop bait containing poison to eradicate invasive rats. Crews have now wrapped up for

"Everything has so far gone according to plan. Everything is going well. The weather conditions have been ideal," said Heath Packard, communications director for Island Conservation. The non-profit organization has partnered with the Department of Land and Natural Resources for the project.

The state's first rat eradication attempt in 2009 failed. DLNR officials said changes have been made. Critics, however, are still worried that marine life could be harmed by bait that accidentally ends up in the water.

During Wednesday's operation, a couple of Kekaha residents who oppose the way the rodenticide is being applied showed up in their fishing boat to watch the operation.

"I think they were observing, collecting information, and expressing their views, but they did so in a constructive way and did not directly interfere with the safety or the efficacy of the mission," Packard said.

Two more drops of rodenticide are planned in the next few weeks.

"We're all working together with steadfast caution and due diligence to make sure this project is done safely and responsibly," said Packard.