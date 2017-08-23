Hater app releases 'most hated' foods by state

Sorry, Coke. We're just not that into you.

At least, that's what the dating app Hater says about Hawaii residents.

The app matches users based on what they hate — and since February, some 600,000 people have weighed in on what they can't stand.

That makes for some pretty interesting dat, which Hater decided to capitalize on. They've put together a map of what food users hate most in each state.

Hawaii hates Coke, not to be confused with Alaska, which hates Voss Water.

People in California hate Chick-fil-A. In Washington state, people hate K-Cups. Florida can't abide by licorice.

And Texas, of course, just can't stand steak cooked well done.

Some other most hated items: Tuna salad (Georgia), fast food (Oregon), and pumpkin spice anything (Montana).

