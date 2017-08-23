Pricey? Yes, but Honolulu is also the 'most liveable' city in the US

Hawaii gets beat up a lot for its highest-in-the-nation cost of living.

But when it comes to liveability, there's no better U.S. city than Honolulu.

That's according to the Economist's annual ranking -- which, incidentally, didn't consider cost of living for its list.

Hawaii's capital actually ranked as the 17th most liveable city in the world (just above Amsterdam and just below Auckland).

Washington, D.C. was the next U.S. city on the list -- at no. 30, followed by Boston, Chicago and Miami.

Worldwide, Melbourne topped the list for the seventh year, followed by Vienna and Vancouver.

The Economist annually looks at liveability in 140 cities worldwide.

