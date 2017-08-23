Geek Beat: Samsung's latest, Merge AR, LittleBits Code Kit

After the release and recall of the infamous Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last year, Samsung is back with their latest electronics. Can the new Note 8 make up for lost revenue caused by the defective Note 7 model?
Also in this week's Geek Beat, Burt Lum and Ryan Ozawa also take a look into the expanding market of augmented reality by reviewing the Merge cube.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.