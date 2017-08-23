Geek Beat: Samsung's latest, Merge AR, LittleBits Code Kit

After the release and recall of the infamous Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last year, Samsung is back with their latest electronics. Can the new Note 8 make up for lost revenue caused by the defective Note 7 model?

Also in this week's Geek Beat, Burt Lum and Ryan Ozawa also take a look into the expanding market of augmented reality by reviewing the Merge cube.

