Amazing Comic Con: 'Go For Broke' - From Comic Book to Movie: Hawaiian Style

The Amazing Hawaii Comic Con will be happening this weekend at The Hawaii Convention Center. One of the panel discussions will be about the locally made movie 'Go For Broke'.

'Go For Broke' is a Hawaii-based, non-commercial education film project funded in part by the State of Hawaii through a Grant in Aid (2013). The 442 Origins series will tell the complete story of the 100th / 442nd Regimental Combat Team and Military Intelligence Service. In this first film, Go For Broke, we follow a group of University of Hawaii ROTC students during the tumultuous year after the attack on Pearl Harbor as they navigate wartime Hawaii and fight discrimination by forming the Varsity Victory Volunteers (VVV). The brave actions of these young Japanese Americans, along with the perseverance of the original 100th Infantry Battalion draftees from Hawaii, directly led to the formation of the all-Japanese fighting unit - the 442nd - the most highly decorated unit in American military history for its size and time in combat.

For more information about the movie, visit https://www.goforbrokemovie.com/

