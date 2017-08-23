Pauoa Elementary selected as finalist for State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant

In June 2017, Pauoa Elementary, along with the non-profit The Green House Hawaii, was given the opportunity to submit a cause to State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant, a crowd-sourced, philanthropic program, to have a chance at receiving $25,000 for a new, STEM based after school program at their school. They have been selected as one of 200 finalists nationwide in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program and, they are the only Hawaii applicant that has advanced to the top 200.

From August 16-August 25, there is nationwide, public voting of the top 200 causes. The 40 causes with the most votes will be announced on September 28 and each will win a $25,000 grant from State Farm. You can go to www.thegreenhousehawaii.com to get information on the cause and how to vote or contact them at info@thegreenhousehawaii.com.

