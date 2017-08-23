Billy V: Levato at Mayweather-McGregor, Superhero movie updates, Five-0's newest cast member

Big gig for Demi Lovato in Las Vegas this weekend. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer will sing the National Anthem at the Mayweather Vs. McGregor Boxing Match on Saturday. SHOWTIME made the announcement yesterday. But Lovato is no stranger to singing the patriotic tune or the big crowds. Among the places she also sang the national anthem: MLB's World Series in 2011 and 2015.

An update on Superhero movies: an origin movie about DC Comics villain The Joker is in the works. The story will take place in early-'80s Gotham City and will launch the character with a different, possibly younger actor than Jared Leto, who reintroduced the villain in last year's Suicide Squad. Martin Scorsese is tapped to produce it.

Meanwhile production continues on the upcoming Avengers 4 and set photos reveal that Gwyneth Paltrow will return in the role of Pepper Potts. Avengers 4 will arrive one year after Avengers: Infinity War and will cap off Marvel Studios' "Phase Three". Infinity War comes out next May with the fourth Avengers movie coming May 2019.

Take a look looking at the newest Hawaii Five 0 cast member. Eddie the service dog was announced on Instagram this week. But the executive producer isn't revealing the dog's owner. The new season starts September 29.

