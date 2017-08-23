Business Report: 8/23/17

Fine print from the spring auto sales report – Toyota is the top-selling auto brand in Hawaii with a 26% market share, double its share on the mainland. Ford and Chevrolet are second and third on the mainland but it's Honda and Nissan here, with 16% and 10%, respectively.

Aloha Petroleum offers more details on its Dunkin' Donut expansion plans. It's hiring for Dunkin' at Kapolei Commons and UH Manoa, and plans a future location in Pearl City. Aloha Petroleum recently opened its first Dunkin' Donuts near Inouye airport.

It's been 26 years since Napa Parts in Kaunakakai burned down, leaving an empty lot. Last month the Molokai Planning Commission approved Stanley Wada's plan to build a hotel. A two-story hotel with eight rooms. Doesn't sound like much, but there IS concern. Wada has been letting people use his lot for the farmer's market.

Kaiser Permanente chooses five nonprofits for $279,000 in grants to improve access to health care. The Kohala Center's farm-to-school pilot program is one of them.

We had the governor on yesterday to talk about the Hawaii Annual Code Challenge, and I'd like to update the story by reporting 210 people have signed up. At 250 they'll be maxed out. The code challenge begins Saturday at the East-West Center, with state officials telling codes what solutions they're hoping to get.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.