Forecast: After a few days of unstable weather, the trade winds are back!

Much more comfortable conditions today. The dew point temperatures are down and the trade wind speeds are up.

Trade winds will build to 15-25 mph. Just a few passing showers will fall mainly on windward and mauka neighborhoods. It will still be warm.

The afternoon high in Honolulu will be 88 degrees. Surf is building along east shores with the stronger trade winds.

Waves today will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory posted for Oahu leeward coastal waters, all Maui County coastal waters, the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

Tropical Storm Kenneth is quickly weakening far to our east. At 5 a.m., it was 1,360 miles east of Hilo. There's no other tropical storm formation expected in the East or Central Pacific in the next 48 hours.

- Dan Cooke

