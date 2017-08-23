Sierra Club suing DOH over underground storage tanks

The Sierra Club is suing the state Department of Health, saying it did not enact underground storage rules to protect Hawaii’s groundwater.

The environmental group said a law passed in 1992 directed the DOH to enact rules would require underground storage tanks to be upgraded by 1999 to prevent releases of petroleum.

The Sierra Club said no rules were ever made.

The lawsuit cites a fuel leak in 2014 from one of the Navy’s underground storage units just above a key aquifer. More than 27,000 gallons of fuel spilled.

The military and state, however, have insisted the drinking water is safe.

