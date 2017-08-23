Mililani Mauka Elementary warns parents about 'stranger danger' incident

Mililani Mauka Elementary School is warning parents about a “stranger danger” incident near campus.

The school sent home a letter on Tuesday, saying two adult males in a black Dodge Charger approached a student on Ukuwai Street near The Plaza at Mililani on Monday afternoon.

A parent witnessed the encounter and checked to see if the student was OK.

The student reported the incident and the Honolulu Police Department is now investigating.

The state Department of Education has not released further details.

