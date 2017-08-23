Noxious odor forces evacuation of Kalihi Longs Drugs

The Longs Drugs at the Kamehameha Shopping Center was temporarily evacuated Tuesday night after a noxious odor filled the store.

Honolulu Fire Department officials say at least three people experienced undisclosed symptoms, while one woman needed further medical attention.

Crews responded to the store on North School Street around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators confirm it was refrigerant leaking from a 125-pound tank.

Photos from inside the store show a thick white haze lingering in the air. HFD says the cloud was emanating from the store's air conditioning unit.

Witnesses tell Hawaii News Now the vapor was odorless, but they immediately felt ill.

The store was evacuated about 30 minutes prior to crews arriving on scene, HFD said.

Emergency personnel escorted an AC contractor to the unit, and shut it off.

The building is being ventilated and HFD is monitoring the air quality.

