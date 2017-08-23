City council defers bill that would've required installation of fire sprinklers in highrises

Honolulu City Council members passed a bill Wednesday afternoon that would require all high-rise buildings to install sprinklers.More >>
When Moon Yun Pellerin's parents bought a 27th-floor apartment in a high-rise overlooking Waikiki about 15 years ago, they didn't realize the wave-shaped building had no fire sprinklers.More >>
Investigators are leaning toward "accidental" as the cause of the massive highrise fire Friday that killed three.More >>
Waianae homeless say they're unfairly blamed for illegal dumping at boat harbor.More >>
A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
Kaimana seems to be doing well on her own in new images released by NOAA Fisheries!More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
