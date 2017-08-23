Lack of lavatories leads to unsanitary problem at the historic Pali lookout

The Pali Lookout features a stunning glimpse of Oahu's east side, and is culturally important to Native Hawaiian. But away from the views hidden in the bushes, there's an unsightly unsanitary problem caused by the lack of restrooms.

Environmentalist Carroll Cox sent photos and videos to Hawaii News Now of toiletries, underwear and even human waste in the bushes near the popular tourist attraction.

"I do notice that on the hikes, the trails around here, there's more trash, and people do use the bathroom in the bushes and things like that," Kailua resident Courtney Caranguian said.

The behavior is offensive to Native Hawaiians who consider the area to be culturally and historically significant.

"I recall not only the famous battle of Nuuanu where Kamehameha and his forces are conquering Oahu warriors. That's just one element of our history and there's so much more here," cultural practitioner Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Land and Natural Resources said the agency tried to find a vendor to supply portable restrooms, but no one responded.

There is also a fee to park for tour buses and visitors, but that money is deposited into the state parks special fund which is used to pay for operating costs and salaries to manage the entire state park system, according to the DLNR.

"No matter whether you're a local or coming from far away, please take care of our land and natural resources, and please show respect and courtesy to these places that we as Hawaiians live in," said Wong-Kalu.

For now, visiting tourists will have to do without the comfort of restroom facilities.

"I needed to use the restroom, but I don't think there are any. I guess I'm just going to hold it," New York visitor Steve Purcell said.

