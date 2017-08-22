2 high-flying Hawaii gymnasts win gold in Slavic Games

A total solar eclipse swept across the nation from coast to coast on Monday. The last time an eclipse traveled the country was in 1918.More >>
Scientists relocate nest of 200 Hawksbill sea turtle eggs on MauiMore >>
Kaimana seems to be doing well on her own in new images released by NOAA Fisheries!More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Scientists agree that the Earth has been warming due to human-induced climate change, and as temperatures continue to rise, an increasing amount of severe weather events are expected to occur. Hawaii has already been seeing some of the impacts, researchers say, so how can the state prepare for more severe effects in the future?More >>
