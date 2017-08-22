2 high-flying Hawaii gymnasts win gold in Slavic Games

At just 14 years old, two Hawaii gymnasts are already international gold medalists.

Sydney Senter and Maia Amano were among over 140 athletes from 11 countries at the 2017 Slavic Games. The two won gold in the synchronized trampoline competition while Senter came out on top in the individual competition.

The Slavic Games were held over the weekend in Minsk, Belarus, a European country next to Poland and Ukraine.

The international competition is where elite Olympic gymnasts and world champions were often discovered before gaining major recognition.

Amano attends St. Andrew's Priory while Senter goes to Hawaii Baptist Academy. Senter is also a member of the U.S. Junior National Trampoline and double mini-trampoline team.

Both athletes belong to Hawaii Trampoline and Tumbling Club training out of Hawaii Academy's gym in Kalihi.

