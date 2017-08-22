In horrific ordeal, Big Island man kidnapped woman, fired loaded weapon at her head

A Big Island man is accused of kidnapping a woman, pointing a revolver with a single bullet in it at her head and pulling the trigger, and viciously killing her dog.

The allegations were outlined in court documents, released a day after 35-year-old Bronson Lee Ganigan, of Honokaa, was charged with kidnapping, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, first-degree terroristic threatening, abuse of a family or household member, cruelty to animals, second-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangering.

Police say Ganigan kidnapped a 42-year-old woman on Aug. 15 in Hilo. She was able to escape two days later and ran a quarter-mile to a family member's home for help.

Court documents say Ganigan and the woman had been in a relationship for about six months.

During an argument between the two, the woman said, Ganigan allegedly put a bullet into a gun, spun the cylinder, put it to her left temple and pulled the trigger. She told officers she thought she was going to die.

The woman also told police that Ganigan viciously killed her dog "in a fit of rage," stomping on its head and then shooting it twice.

During the horrifying ordeal, the woman also said, Ganigan choked her, slapped her, and struck her with his gun.

After she escaped, Ganigan followed her, police said. She ran into a family member's home, she told police, and crouched in a hallway while he fired twice from the roadway.

Ganigan is being held on $34,500 bail.

