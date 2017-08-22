Newest Hyundai SUV an homage to Big Island's Kona

Count on Hyundai's newest compact SUV being pretty popular in Hawaii.

It's named Kona — an homage, Hyundai says, to the Big Island district "valued by North Pacific adventurers as a base for many thrill-seeking activities, including surfing, water skiing and scuba diving, among other extreme sports."

The car maker adds, "The island’s energetic image is reflected in the ... design of Hyundai’s new lifestyle-focused SUV."

The Kona will hit showroom floors in South Korea and Europe later this month, and will go on sale in the United States in early 2018.

Pricing hasn't yet been announced, but it's being cast as a good fit for value-oriented buyers.

